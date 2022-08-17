WWE hall of famer to appear on AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will appear on the tonight’s edition AEW Dynamite.
The show, will be presented by HBO’s Game of Thrones “House of the Dragon” in a Warner Bros. Discovery tie-in, will feature Steamboat serving as a special guest timekeeper.
For tomorrow’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite presented by @HBO’s @HouseofDragon, we have the perfect special guest timekeeper for the event: Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, making his return to @TBSNetwork tomorrow night at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/yrMQOb3SFW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2022