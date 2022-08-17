WWE hall of famer to appear on AEW Dynamite

Aug 17, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will appear on the tonight’s edition AEW Dynamite.

The show, will be presented by HBO’s Game of Thrones “House of the Dragon” in a Warner Bros. Discovery tie-in, will feature Steamboat serving as a special guest timekeeper.

