WWE gets subsidy from Cardiff to host Clash at the Castle

WWE President and co-CEO Nick Khan revealed that WWE got a subsidy from Cardiff to host the Clash at the Castle in the city on September 2. The decision to hold the show in Cardiff baffled a lot of fans as Wembley Stadium in London would have been the more ideal location but ultimately WWE went for the only roofed stadium in the United Kingdom.

Khan said that they will be looking to replicate that model for their major events moving forward. WWE already receives bids from prospective WrestleMania hosts but don’t get any subsidies to hold events in any particular cities in the United States.

Meanwhile, WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick added that they expect Clash at the Castle to be very profitable for WWE based on ticket sales and projected venue merchandise although he did admit it won’t be as profitable as the two-night WrestleMania.

He also added that they’re looking at adding one more premium live event during the year. “We haven’t made a decision on that internationally, but continue to see opportunities to do that,” Riddick said.

Currently, WWE holds two premium live events internationally every year and they are the two shows in Saudi Arabia. A third show – either in the United Kingdom or European market – would be the next logical step considering the huge demand there was for the Cardiff event.