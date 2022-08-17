Tito Santana on Vince McMahon: “I just do not believe that he is not involved somehow”

Phil Johnson shared:

WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Santana revealed that he doesn’t believe Vince McMahon is not somehow still involved with WWE and more.

When asked about introducing a brand new fan to his work, he responded with his feud with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine. “My feud with Greg Valentine. It was the longest feud in the history of the WWE,” says Santana. “Our cage match finally settled it where I took the title back.”

He was very happy with his career but wishes he could have accomplished one more thing. “I wish I had gotten a chance to be the World Champion,” says Santana. He has a lot of accomplishments and has won a lot of gold. He is a former WWF Intercontinental Champion, WWF Tag Team Champion, a King of the Ring winner, and a WWE Hall-of-Famer. However, he was never given the chance to be the World Champion.

Santana has been keeping up with today’s wrestling the best that he can. He recalls hearing about Vince McMahon’s retirement from the WWE, and when asked about this, he said, “I just do not believe that he is not involved somehow.”

Santana also commented on how many public appearances he still does, being part of the upcoming Wrestling Rock Musical “The Last Match,” and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.