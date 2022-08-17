Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 8/17
The 8/22 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation was taped tonight at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. Here are spoilers-
* Anna Jay defeated Nikki Victory
* Ruby Soho and Ortiz defeated Queen Aminata and Mickey Midas
* Dante Martin defeated Jackson Drake
* John Silver, 10 and Alex Reynolds defeated Alexander Apollo, RC Dupree and Damone Soravino
* Serena Deeb defeated Megan Myers
* Julia Hart defeated Hailey Shadows
* Tony Nese and Josh Woods defeated Logan James and Andre Montoya
* AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta Oscuro defeated “Man Scout” Jake Manning, Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander
* Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh defeated Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue