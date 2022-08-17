Santos Escobar done with NXT?

Santos Escobar is now banned from WWE NXT.

Tuesday’s NXT Heatwave special saw Tony D’Angelo defeat Escobar in a Street Fight to end their lengthy feud, which has gone on for a few months now. Per the stipulation, Escobar is now banned from NXT due to Tony D getting the win.

The bout saw Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo interfere on behalf of Tony D, while Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde interfered to assist Escobar. The finish to the match saw Escobar’s brass knuckles and Tony D’s crowbar come into play. They fought each other from their knees and traded insults, and then at the same time they noticed their weapons off to the side. Escobar rushed for his brass knuckles while D’Angelo rushed for his crowbar, but D’Angelo got to his foreign object first, and laid Escobar out to get the pin.

The post-Street Fight segment ended with Lopez, Wilde and Del Toro consoling Escobar in the middle of the ring while Tony D and Stacks celebrated from the entrance-way.

There’s no word yet on if this will lead to Escobar getting called up to the main roster now that Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is in charge, but a call-up for Escobar has been rumored for some time. It was implied that Lopez, Wilde and Del Toro may be forced to stay in NXT 2.0 with Tony D, but Escobar has teased in media interviews that he’d like to see the entire Legado del Fantasma group on RAW or SmackDown.

Escobar signed with WWE in August 2019, but didn’t debut until February 2020 due to a knee injury. He is a one-time NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Below is a look at Escobar’s special entrance for Heatwave, along with related shots and video from last night’s Street Fight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida: