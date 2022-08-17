Paige VanZant’s fight at BKFC 27 in London pulled from the card

AEW star Paige VanZant will no longer be part of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 27 event in London, England, after the promotion pulled her fight from the card.

The fight, against Charisa Sigala, is being moved to headline another event on October 15 in Denver, Colorado, according to MMAFighting.com. It’s unclear why the fight was pulled from the card with four days to go.

The news did not go down well with VanZant, writing on Twitter that this was out of her control.

“I went an entire camp and weight cut to be pulled a week out,” she wrote in all caps. “I did not pull from my fight!!!! I was pulled! I am pissed off and heartbroken,” she continued, adding that she worked her f*cking ass off for this fight.

VanZant has two BKFC fights under her belt but lost both of them.