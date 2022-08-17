NXT viewership/rating for this week

This week’s live Heatwave edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 723,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 21.11% from last week’s 597,000 viewers for the Heatwave go-home show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 38.46% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.18 rating represents 235,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 38.24% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #20 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #54 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #61 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT special drew the highest total audience since Halloween Havoc on October 26, 2021, and the highest key demo rating since the taped episode on June 21. The #5 ranking on the Cable Top 150 is NXT’s second-best ranking in the history of the show, only short of the September 18, 2019 episode, which was a one-hour airing, the first live show on the USA Network, and not long before AEW Dynamite premiered. There was no sports competition for NXT last night. This week’s NXT viewership was up 21.11% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 38.46% from last week.

Gutfeld! on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 rating, also drawing just 2.515 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.499 million viewers, also drawing a 0.19 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.437 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.73 rating.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 10.55% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 20% from the show that aired one year ago.

This week’s NXT Heatwave special aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez, Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar in a Street Fight, Zoey Stark vs. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci, plus JD McDonagh vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 723,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 23 Episode:



2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode