News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live tonight from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia, featuring more build for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Dynamite special will be presented by HBO Max and the Game of Thrones prequel, House of The Dragon. WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be the special guest timekeeper for tonight’s matches.

It’s rumored that Kenny Omega will make his return on tonight’s Dynamite. The tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions will kick off with The Young Bucks and a mystery partner vs. Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee of La Facción Ingobernable. It’s believed that Omega will be the partner for The Bucks.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

* The Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blondes

* 2 of 3 Falls Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

* Ricky Steamboat will appear as the special guest timekeeper