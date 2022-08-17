Impact extends partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery’s premium sports channel Eurosport India
On Wednesday, Anthem Sports & Entertainment announced that IMPACT Wrestling has extended its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery’s premium sports channel Eurosport India.
The agreement includes live broadcasts of every live IMPACT Plus special and the launch of the all-new Hindi-language series Pehlwani Patakha. The new series will feature highlights from IMPACT’s weekly show along with exclusive matches.
