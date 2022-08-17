Chris Jericho/Fozzy tour update

AEW star Chris Jericho is headed back out on the road with his band Fozzy.

Fozzy has announced their 20-stop Save The World 2022 Tour, which kicks off on Thursday, September 8 in Columbus, OH, and wraps on Monday, October 10 in Virginia Beach, VA.

It’s interesting to note that Jericho will not miss any AEW Dynamite or pay-per-view dates due to the tour. However, he will miss the October 7 AEW Rampage and Battle of The Belts IV tapings in Washington, DC as he will be in Toronto that night with the band.

Special guests on the tour include GFM and No Resolve. Details on tickets and VIP Meet & Greet sessions can be found at this link. The full list of tour dates can be found below.

A press release issued today touted “I Still Burn,” the third top 10 single off Fozzy’s most recent LP titled BOOMBOX. The track continues to dominate the charts, hitting #8 on Billboard’s Rock Airplay Chart, #4 on Billboard’s Rock Indicator Chart, and #1 on Foundation’s Secondary Market Rock Chart. You can stream the 12-track LP on YouTube via this link.

The following North American dates have been announced for Fozzy’s Save The World 2022 tour:

* Thursday, September 8 @ The King Of Clubs – Columbus, OH

* Friday, September 9 @ Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

* Saturday, September 10 @ Machine Shop – Flint, MI – SOLD OUT

* Sunday, September 11 @ Jergels – Pittsburgh, PA

* Monday, September 12 @ Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

* Thursday, September 15 @ Castle Theater – Bloomington, IL

* Friday, September 16 @ The Art Theater – Hobart, IN

* Saturday, September 17 @ The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

* Sunday, September 18 @ Bogarts – Cincinnati, OH

* Monday, September 19 @ Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA

* Thursday, September 29 @ Underground – Charlotte, NC

* Friday, September 30 @ Canal Club – Richmond, VA

* Saturday, October 1 @ Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

* Sunday, October 2 @ Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY

* Monday, October 3 @ Taffeta – Lowell, MA

* Thursday, October 6 @ Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC

* Friday, October 7 @ Opera House – Toronto, ON

* Saturday, October 8 @ Empire Live – Albany, NY

* Sunday, October 9 @ Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia, PA

* Monday, October 10 @ Elevation – Virginia Beach, VA