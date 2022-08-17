8/17/22 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Charleston, West Virginia.

—

The AEW World Champion, CM Punk, makes his way to the ring. Punk says he tried to put his tough guy face on, but the fans made it impossible. He says he doesn’t have the prettiest smile, but he has the prettiest belt. He says he has been gone for a while, and asks where they are. He says there is someone from these parts that he wants to challenge to a rematch right now. He sits down in the ring with the title and calls out Adam Page. Page doesn’t come out, and Punk says that’s not Cowboy Shit, but it is Coward Shit. Punk says if anyone else has a problem with the champion, then come on down. Punk says everyone wants to be the champ until it’s time to do Champ Shit. Punk says Jon Moxley has a lot of fans and can be number one in their hearts, but he is not number one in the ring. Punk calls himself number one and says he knows what it’s like to be the best in the world. Punk says he has lost big, sure, but Moxley has always been number two. Punk says Moxley was the third-best guy in his own group, and that is a recurring thing in his career. Punk says while he has been out, Moxley has carried the torch, but he is the only one who has broken bones in the last six months. Punk says Moxley is the interim champion, which means temporary. Punk says Moxley won’t even defend against his best friend, Eddie Kingston. Punk says he is the third-best Eddie he’s been in the ring with and the second-best Kingston, so he’s not number one either. Punk says he has missed competing, and is looking forward to facing Moxley at All Out. Punk says Moxley won’t even be the first Jon he beats in Chicago for a championship, and then Moxley’s music hits. Punk says he still has time before Moxley gets to the ring, and does snow angels in the ring.

Moxley makes it to the ring and tells everyone to look out because Punk is dropping pipe bombs. Moxley says Punk is writing checks with his mouth that his body can’t cash. Moxley says most of the time Punk isn’t even the best wrestler in catering, and says Punk thinks the microphone means power. Moxley says the microphone and the words he speaks into it don’t mean shit. Moxley says the title on Punk’s shoulder, and his own, don’t mean shit, and they won’t until he beats Punk. Moxley says all he thinks about when people say “interim” in Punk, and Punk says Moxley can be the heart and soul of AEW, and he will be the dollars and cents. Moxley says the only reason Punk came to AEW is because he ran out of money. Moxley says Punk also ran out of fighting spirit, and tells him to prove him wrong. Punk says Moxley they have a match at All Out and if he touches Moxley now, he is afraid he will bleed all over him. They come to blows before officials and security rush the ring to separate them.

—

Footage of Ricky Starks defeating Aaron Solo on last week’s Dynamite is shown, and then Schiavone interviews Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs says he doesn’t need any friends, and says Starks showed his true colors. Hobbs says Starks showed everyone he is okay with losing, but he is not okay with it. Hobbs says Starks hid behind him for two years, and he was hired to make sure Starks stayed FTW Champion, but Starks couldn’t do it. Hobbs says he breaks backs, and he has something for QT Marshall and The Factory as well.

—

Chris Jericho joins the commentary team for the next match.

—

Match #1: Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

They exchange ankle picks and exchange a few shots, and then Danielson delivers a few body shots and works over Garcia’s knee. Garcia gets free and works over Danielson’s knee, and then they kick each other in the face. Danielson applies a knee-bar, but Garcia gets to the ropes. Garcia throws Danielson into the corner, and then they lock up. Garcia backs Danielson into the corner and slaps him across the face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danielson delivers a corner dropkick to Garcia. Danielson puts Garcia up top and follows, but Garcia rolls through to the mat and gets a two count. They exchange chops and uppercuts, and then Garcia kicks Danielson in the midsection. Garcia drops Danielson with a butterfly suplex and locks in an arm-bar, but Danielson counters with a shoulder-capture suplex for a two count. Danielson applies a submission, but Garcia makes it to the ropes. Danielson sends Garcia to the barricade with a dropkick and goes for a running knee, but Garcia dodges and suplexes Danielson on the floor. Garcia gets Danielson back into the ring and delivers elbow strikes. Garcia goes for the Dragon Tamer, but Danielson counters with up kicks. Danielson applies a triangle sleeper, but Garcia counters and delivers a pile-driver. Garcia locks in a dragon sleeper and the referee calls for the first fall.

Winner of the first fall: Daniel Garcia.

The referee starts to count Danielson for the second fall, but Danielson gets to his feet. Garcia kicks Danielson down in the corner and stomps on him. Garcia chops Danielson a few times and follows with a dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Garcia is still in control. During the break, Garcia exposed the concrete on the outside and DDT’d Danielson onto it. Danielson is cut open now and tries to fight back with some kicks. Garcia slams him down and locks in the dragon sleeper again. Garcia delivers elbow strikes, but Danielson rolls through and gets a three count for the second fall.

Winner of the second fall: Bryan Danielson.

Danielson hangs Garcia in the corner and delivers kicks to the chest. Danielson gets Garcia up top and delivers shots to the back. Garcia fights back with elbows, but Danielson suplexes him to the mat. Danielson delivers a missile dropkick that sends Garcia to the floor. Danielson takes Garcia out with a tope suicida and pulls him into the ring post repeatedly. Garcia counters and does the same to Danielson, but both men beat the count back in the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Garcia has Danielson locked in the Dragon Tamer. Danielson gets free and locks in the LeBell Lock. Garcia rolls over for a two count, and then delivers a throat punch to Danielson. Garcia delivers a dropkick in the corner, but Danielson comes back with a shot. Garcia drops Danielson with a running knee and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Both men exchange elbow strikes as they get to their feet, and then Garcia beats Danielson back down with elbows. Danielson gets back to his feet with elbows of his own, and then beats Garcia down with elbows. Danielson delivers more elbows on the mat and goes for stomps, but Garcia rolls through and delivers stomps to Danielson. Danielson comes back with headbutts and stomps on Garcia. Danielson locks in the triangle sleeper and delivers elbows to the head. Garcia counters and goes for another pile-driver, but Danielson counters and they exchange shots on the mat. Danielson gets the advantage and locks in the LeBell Lock, and then delivers more elbow strikes to Garcia. Danielson goes back to the LeBell Lock, and Garcia passes out.

Winner, by two falls to one: Bryan Danielson

-After the match, Garcia tries to drag himself toward Danielson, but Danielson points at him and claps for him. Danielson gets to his feet and shows respect to Garcia, and extends his hand for a handshake. Jericho attacks Danielson from behind and Garcia pulls Jericho off of him. Jericho looks at Garcia and points at him, and Garcia slaps his hand away. Jericho keeps pointing at Garcia and tells him to think about this. Jericho leaves the ring as Garcia looks between he and Danielson.

—

Schiavone is backstage with Swerve in Our Glory and Private Party. Glory will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Party on this Friday’s Rampage. Private Party say they are now number five in the rankings, and Glory says Party could learn a thing from them and walk their asses back down the ladder. Party say they are taking the titles on Friday.

—

Tony Nese and Smart Mark Sterling come to the stage, but Moxley attacks them and beats them down. Moxley says he is sick of waiting and wants to unify the belts right now. Punk runs to the ring, but officials and security get in between them again. They go after each other anyway as the officials struggle to keep them apart. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta come out now and pull Moxley back.

—

Schiavone is backstage with Jericho, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard. Jericho says he is going to give Garcia a pass for tonight, but he needs to know for sure. He says he needs to know whose side Garcia is on, and says he wants an answer next week. Ricky Steamboat comes in and says Garcia doesn’t need Jericho or his guys, and says Danielson is a better choice to mentor Garcia. Jericho says he hasn’t like Steamboat for 15 years and tells him to stay out of his business. Parker puts his hands on Steamboat, but Steamboat lays him out with one shot.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Billy Gunn) vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison)

Austin and Garrison start the match. Austin knocks Pillman to the floor and tags in Colten. Colten drops Garrison with a clothesline, and then follows with the Colt 45 and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Gunn Club

-After the match, Billy gets in the ring. He says that’s what they have to do, and he is proud of them. Billy says he is happy to work with them now and they share a hug. Stokely Hathaway comes to the stage and Billy stares him down. Austin and Colten attack Billy from behind, but The Acclaimed rush the ring to make the save. Austin and Colten escape the ring, and then The Acclaimed and Billy reunite with a scissor.

—

Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt challenge Wardlow and FTR to a Trios match at All Out.

—

Death Triangle cut a promo. PAC talks about Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. PAC says they have unfinished business, and they are looking forward to next week. PAC says if they haven’t head just how dangerous Death Triangle are, they must have had their heads in a box. PAC says they will see them in Cleveland.

—

Jungle Boy makes his way to the ring. He says he was asked to never wear his shirt about Christian Cage on TV again, but that shirt hit the nail on the head. Jungle Boy says he has tried to hit Cage every chance he has had, but Cage has done absolutely nothing. Jungle Boy says he would never just take that and challenges Cage to a match at All Out. Cage comes to the stage and says his answer is no. Cage says everything is getting out of hand and says he is proud of Jungle Boy. Cage says he has done some reflecting and gets in the ring. Cage says Jungle Boy was frustrated when he and Luchasaurus lost the tag titles, and they both said some things that they didn’t mean. Cage says he doesn’t want to fight Jungle Boy, but he wants to fix things. Cage asks Jungle Boy to come back home and reaches out for a hug. Jungle Boy drops Cage with a take down and delivers right hands. Cage finally gets away, but Jungle Boy follows him. Cage delivers a low blow and slams Jungle Boy into the barricade. Cage tells Jungle Boy that he hates his guts and slams him into the ring apron. Jungle Boy comes back and slams Cage into the ring steps, and then slams his heads into them repeatedly. Jungle Boy drapes Cage’s arm over the steps and stomps on it, and then slams Cage’s head into the steps repeatedly again. Officials and security run out to pull him back as the show heads to a commercial.

—

FTR and Wardlow cut a promo, and they accept Lethal, Satnam, and Dutt’s challenge for a Trios match at All Out.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

They lock up and King slams Storm to the mat. King gets a roll-up for a one count, and then Storm gets one of her own for a two count. Storm applies a side-headlock, but King turns it into one of her own and takes Storm down. Storm sends her off, but King drops her with a drop toe hold. Storm comes back with a low dropkick and charges, but King puts her on the apron. King delivers an elbow, and then connects on a jumping knee strike. King goes for a dropkick through the ropes, but Storm dodges and goes for a DDT. King blocks it and slams Storm into the apron and the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Storm delivers elbow strikes and drops King with a fisherman’s suplex. Storm goes for the cover, but King kicks out. King shoves Storm away and delivers a kick to the midsection. King kicks Storm in the face, and then delivers a spine-buster. King goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. King goes for a pump-handle slam, but Storm counters and sends King to the corner with a German suplex. Storm delivers Sweet Cheeks Music in the corner and drops King with a swinging DDT for the pin fall.

Winner: Toni Storm

-AEW Women’s World Champion, Thunder Rosa, is shown watching the match backstage.

—

Best Friends and Orange Cassidy and The TrustBusters talk about their tournament match this Friday on Rampage.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory (c) vs. Private Party

-FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) vs. Zack Clayton

-AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Best Friends and Orange Cassidy vs. The TrustBusters

-Athena vs. Penelope Ford

-Claudio Castagnoli speaks

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW Undisputed World Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Jon Moxley (c)

-AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open

-Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal

—

Match #4 – AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: La Faccion Ingobernable (Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee, and Rush) (w/Jose the Assistant) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Kenny Omega (w/Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa)

Don Callis joins the commentary team.

Lee and Nick start the match. Lee shakes hands with Omega and Nick, but Matt doesn’t accept it. They go back and forth, and then Nick drops Lee with an arm drag. Matt tags in and The Bucks double-team Lee. The Bucks double-team Idolo now, and then do the same to Rush. Omega tags in and drops an elbow to Lee. Omega delivers a series of shots to Lee and plants him with a rolling senton. Nick tags in, and then Matt tags in, and then double-team Lee. Omega comes back and they triple-team Lee. Matt slams Lee into the corner and delivers right hands. Omega tags in and delivers shots and chops to Lee in the corner. Lee fires back with a few shots and a knee strike, and Idolo tags in. Jose gets on the apron and Rush delivers a shot to Omega. Rush and Idolo double-team Omega as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nick tags in and takes down Rush and Idolo. Matt tags in and drops Lee with a series of Northern Lights suplexes. All six men get into the ring, and Omega and The Bucks drop Idolo, Lee, and Rush with suplexes. Matt dives onto Idolo, Lee, and Rush on the floor and gets Lee back into the ring. Nick tags in and goes after Lee, and then Omega tags in and delivers shots. Matt tags in and delivers an elbow from the top. Matt goes for the cover, but Rush breaks it up. Idolo, Rush, and Lee take advantage and send Nick and Omega to the floor. They triple-team Matt in the corner and deliver a triple dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Matt comes back and takes Lee down. Omega tags in as Matt sends Lee into Idolo. Idolo tags in, but Omega kicks him in the midsection. Omega drops Rush with a kick to the head, and then suplexes all of them. The Bucks come in, and they and Omega delivers shots to Idolo, Lee, and Rush in the corners. Matt tags in and power bombs Lee in the corner as Omega and Nick kick him in the head. Omega and The Bucjs triple-super kick Lee and Matt goes for the cover, but Idolo and Rush break it up. Omega tags back in as Nick and Matt dive onto Rush and Idolo on the floor. Omega runs the ropes, but Lee trips him up. Lee goes for a back suplex, but Omega counters and sends him to the floor. Omega tries to run the ropes, but but knee gives out and then Jose trips him up. Idolo and Rush drag the barricade closer to the ring and put Omega on it. Idolo and Rush hold Omega there as Lee dives through the ropes and takes Omega to the floor. Lee gets Omega back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Idolo tags in and goes up top, but Nick cuts him off. Lee takes Nick down with a hurricanrana.

Idolo hits the standing moonsault on Omega and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Idolo drops Omega with the hammer-lock DDT, but Matt pushes Rush into the cover to break it up. Lee tags back in, but Omega hits a knee strike to the face. Omega delivers the V Trigger and hits the One Winged Angel and gets the pin fall as The Bucks hold Rush and Idolo back.

Winners: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

-After the match, Idolo attacks Lee and drops him with a hammer-lock DDT. Omega and The Bucks look on from the ramp as the show comes to a close.