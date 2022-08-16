WWE on A&E ratings/viewership for this past Sunday

Sunday’s “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on WWE Hall of Famer DX drew 594,000 viewers at 8pm on A&E, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.37% from last week’s Biography documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger, which drew 586,000 viewers.

Sunday’s documentary on DX also drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 11.76% from the 0.17 key demo rating that the Luger doc drew. This week’s 0.15 rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 11.71% from the 222,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The DX doc ranked #24 on the Cable Top 150 for the night, which is down from last week’s #13 ranking for the Luger doc.

The DX doc also ranked #61 for the night in viewership in cable, which is down from last week’s #50 viewership ranking for the Luger doc.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode on Triple H vs. Mick Foley drew 431,000 viewers, which is down 11.68% from the 488,000 that last week’s episode on WWE vs. WCW drew.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode also drew a 0.13 key demo rating, which is down 13.33% from the 0.15 rating that last week’s WWE vs. WCW episode drew. This week’s 0.13 rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 13.26% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented for the WWE vs. WCW episode.

WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. Foley ranked #28 on the Cable Top 150 for the night, which is down from last week’s #20 ranking for WWE vs. WCW.

WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. Foley also ranked #83 in viewership for the night on cable, which is down from last week’s #65 ranking for WWE vs. WCW.

WWE Smack Talk at 11pm drew 192,000 viewers on A&E this past Sunday night. This is down 18.29% from last week’s 235,000 viewers.

Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk also drew a 0.05 key demo rating, which is down 16.66% from last week’s 0.06 rating. The 0.05 key demo rating represents 65,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 16.66% from last week’s 78,000 18-49 viewers for the 0.06 key demo rating.

WWE Smack Talk ranked #101 on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday, which is down from last week’s #66 ranking.

Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk also ranked #128 for the night on cable in viewership, tied with Living Smaller on A&E at 11am, which also drew a 0.04 key demo rating for the #121 spot on the Cable Top 150. This is down from last week’s #102 viewership ranking.

The MLB Sunday Night game on ESPN between the Yankees and the Red Sox topped the night on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday with a 0.40 key demo rating, also drawing 1.829 million viewers. The NASCAR Cup Series race on the USA Network topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.390 million viewers, also drawing a 0.36 key demo rating.

Big Brother on CBS topped the night on network TV with a 0.81 key demo rating, also drawing 3.952 million viewers. ABC World News Tonight on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.456 million viewers, also drawing a 0.49 key demo rating.

Below is our Viewership Tracker for Season 2 of WWE programming on A&E:

BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS SEASON 2

Biography: The Undertaker – 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 key demo rating

Biography: Bill Goldberg – 594,000 viewers with a 0.16 key demo rating

Biography: The Bella Twins – 420,000 viewers with a 0.12 key demo rating

Biography: Kurt Angle – 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating

Biography: Lex Luger – 586,000 viewers with a 0.17 key demo rating

Biography: DX – 594,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Biography: Edge –

WWE RIVALS SEASON 1

Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels – 368,000 viewers with a 0.10 key demo rating

The Undertaker vs. Kane – 390,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating

Steve Austin vs. The Rock – 423,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle – 361,000 viewers with a 0.09 key demo rating

WWE vs. WCW – 488,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Triple H vs. Mick Foley – 431,000 viewers with a 0.13 key demo rating

Edge vs. John Cena –

WWE SMACK TALK SEASON 1

Episode 1 – 222,000 viewers with a 0.07 key demo rating

Episode 2 – 237,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating

Episode 3 – 212,000 viewers with a 0.07 key demo rating

Episode 4 – 208,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating

Episode 5 – 235,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating

Episode 6 – 192,000 viewers with a 0.05 key demo rating

Episode 7 –

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Viewership Average: 736,125 viewers per episode for 8 first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Viewership Total: 5.889 million viewers for first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.27 18-49 demographic rating per episode