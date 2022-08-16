Review of the Brian Gewirtz Autobiography, Larry Katz passes away

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: MCW Pro Wrestling would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lawrence Katz, known to wrestling fans in the Baltimore Area as Larry Katz.

Larry Katz, who hosted the pioneering “Pro Wrestling Talk” show on WCBM radio (and later, for a short while, WCAO radio) in the late 1980s and early 1990s, died this past Wednesday, at age 74. His show, which was on late Saturday nights/early Sunday mornings, had a large following in the Baltimore area. Assisted by Jerry Moshenberg and Howard Goldman, Larry had on many guests from both local and national wrestling promotions, as well as a weekly segment from Steve Beverly, who provided “insider” information in those pre-Internet days. Larry also hosted entertainment segments on local radio programs and occasionally did ring announcing for regional independent shows.

——-

From Alan Wojcik:

For decades professional wrestling (or as World Wrestling Entertainment used to refer, Sports Entertainment) creatively was controlled by what was called a booker. The Booker was usually the owner of the wrestling promotion or a wrestler in the group controlling the story arcs. When the territorial system was engulfed by sports entertainment, creative writers were brought in by WWE and their rival World Championship Wrestling. One of them is named BRIAN GEWIRTZ and today he is releasing a book on his journey through his creative wrestling career entitled “THERE’S JUST ONE PROBLEM: TRUE TALES FROM THE FORMER, ONE TIME, 7TH MOST POWERFUL PERSON IN WWE. (Twelve, 288 pages, price varies by format)

Like some former and current WWE creative talents (Ed Ferrara & Dave Lagana come to mind), Gewirtz came to wrestling from the land of Hollywood TV writing. As with many who get involved backstage or actively in the ring Long Island native Gewirtz grew up a fan, specifically the legendary “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. His journey from Long Island to a chance meeting with Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson on an MTV shoot is interesting. How that chance meeting led to a 15 year career attached to the recently retired Vince McMahon is worth a chapter on its own.

If you did not like the writing styles of Mr. Gewirtz, you can blame him joining WWE in 1999 former creative personnel Ed Ferrara and Vince Russo. Their exit from WWE (then WWF) to WCW led to a need for a replacement in the creative department. From that point you will get some amazing behind the scenes views of how WWF overtook WCW in a creative aspect, The Rock’s battles with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the late 1990’s plus the “Once in a Lifetime” battle with John Cena which is a chapter all to itself.

Also covered (in the opening chapter) is a journey to the legendary “Wrestler’s Court”, the year-long Monday Night Raw guest General Manager arc, the creative transition from the “Attitude Era” to what was called the “Ruthless Aggression Era” to the company going to the “PG Era,” Mr. Gewirtz’s backstage dealings with Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels and of course the recently retired Vince McMahon. If you are looking for dirt on the recent scandal involving Mr. McMahon and nineteen million dollars in payments to women, do not bother as this book was in preview copies several weeks before.

Mr. Gewirtz does a great job painting a picture for lifelong fans like myself and the person who may only know wrestling from watching the NBC series “Young Rock” which is produced by Seven Bucks, where Mr. Gewirtz is SVP of Development. The book can be purchased in hardcover, e-book or audio format through several retailers worldwide as of August 16th. Follow Mr. Gewirtz on social media through @BFG728 where a small cute dog is the photo. Thanks to the publishers Twelve, specifically Estefania Acquaviva.

If you wish to enjoy a great podcast where Mr. Gewirtz is the guest, check out my friend Phil Strum’s “Under The Ring” podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/under-the-ring-former-wwe-head-writer-brian-gewirtz/id1613223940?i=1000576125516

Follow Alan Wojcik through @MyNameIsWojcik on Twitter and www.facebook.com/KayfabeWrestlingRadio

Thrilled to officially announce and reveal the cover of my upcoming book “There’s Just One Problem….” documenting over a decades worth of adventures as head writer for #WWE. Coming out in August and available for pre-order on Amazon now! https://t.co/W6alkJ9cgI @twelvebooks pic.twitter.com/I6pQaFWQqA — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) May 11, 2022