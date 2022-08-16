Maki Itoh on if she’s in contact with Triple H, if she will go to WWE

Aug 16, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling star Maki Itoh did an Instagram Live and was asked if she’s in contact with Triple H. Maki Itoh responded, “Never desu!”

Maki was told that she would be amazing in WWE, to which she replied, “I don’t go WWE!”

