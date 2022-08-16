NXT Heatwave Report – 8/16/22

– The inaugural WWE NXT Heatwave episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package, narrated by the original ECW Heatwave promoter Paul Heyman. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

NXT North American Title Match: Giovanni Vinci vs. Carmelo Hayes

We go right to the ring and out first comes Giovanni Vinci. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes is out next with Trick Williams as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Hayes stops on the entrance-way and raises a t-shirt with Vinci’s face on it. He then drops that t-shirt in a barrel of fire, keeping his promise that Vinci’s face would be on a t-shirt.

The bell rings and they lock up. Vinci tosses Hayes across the ring and taunts him as fans do dueling chants. They run the ropes and Vinci gets knocked out of air, apparently on a slight botch. They run the ropes again and Vinci levels Hayes with a shoulder for a 2 count. Hayes works Vinci over in the corner. Vinci gets Hayes on his shoulder but he slides off.

More back and forth until Hayes launches at Vinci with a springboard back forearm. Vinci stays in it but Hayes works him over with strikes and talks some trash as fans chant for Hayes. Vinci rocks Hayes with a huge chop, then does the same springboard move that Hayes hit.

Fans pop for Vinci as Trick watches from ringside. Vinci with more big chops to Hayes as he beats him from corner to corner to corner. Vinci with another massive chop to put Hayes down. Trick and the crowd all felt that chop. Fans chant “one more time!” now and Vinci uppercuts Hayes. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring. They run the ropes and both collide with aggressive clothesline attempts in the middle of the ring. They both go down and we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Hayes controlled most of the match during the break. Vinci catches Hayes with a stiff tilt-a-whirl backbreaker in the middle of the ring now. We see how Trick interfered during the break, which allowed Hayes to drop Vinci with a big shot. Hayes springboards and flies now but Vinci catches him in mid-air. Vinci drops Hayes and levels him with a flying shoulder. Hayes stays in it and they tangle some more. Vinci goes for a springboard but his leg is kicked out. Hayes with more offense now as fans rally.

Hayes blocks a suplex attempt. Vinci kicks out and Hayes superkicks him. Hayes leaps off the second rope for a Blockbuster but Vinci catches him in mid-move with a Brainbuster. Hayes kicks out at 2 and Vinci shows some frustration now. They tangle some more and Hayes drops Vinci with a modified Cutter for a close 2 count. Fans rally now as Hayes goes to the top but has to put the brakes on in mid-air. Hayes gets sent out but he puts the brakes on before hitting Trick. Vinci then runs and leaps off the top, taking Trick and Hayes own at ringside.

Fans chant “holy shit!” now as Vinci brings Hayes back in. Vinci with a huge springboard top rope moonsault for a close 2 count as Trick puts Hayes’ foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Fans boo. Hayes takes advantage of the distraction and decks Vinci at ringside, sending him into the steel ring steps. More back and forth as they return to the ring now as Hayes misses. Vinci with a big lariat to level Hayes.

Trick gets involved in the ring now but it back-fires as Vinci powerbombs Hayes onto Trick. Vinci then hits him with the Neutralizer. Vinci looks for the big powerbomb finisher to Hayes now but Hayes counters in mid-air and turns that into a hurricanrana, holding it down for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Hayes stands tall and celebrates as his music hits. We go to replays. Hayes and Trick stand tall to end the segment.

– We see footage from earlier today that shows Toxic Attraction arriving to the venue. NXT Champion Bron Breakker is also arriving. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose says Bron has an uphill battle to keep his title tonight. Bron says so does Rose. Rose says we will see who leaves tonight with their title. Bron says he guesses we will. Bron enters the building with his title as Toxic Attraction looks on.

– We see Julius Creed’s recent Twitter video where he said he reviewed the tape and he found what he needed to see in the video, and he wants to address it but only in front of the NXT Universe tonight at Heatwave. We see The Diamond Mine walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Von Wagner. Von and Mr. Stone are backstage together. Stone Solo Sikoa won the Falls Count Anywhere match over Von but Solo is the one on the shelf while Von is just fine. Stone says if we learned anything from the Falls Count Anywhere match, it’s that Von is a freak of nature. Stone praises Von some more and says if he wanted to walk onto any NFL pre-season field, he could. Von goes on about more doors opening and says the game has changed but the rules remain the same – anyone smaller or weaker will not survive in his jungle, he doesn’t care if you’re internet famous or popular with whoever.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – Roderick Strong, Damon Kemp and NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed.

Julius takes the mic and talks about how he and Brutus jumped at the chance to train under Strong more than one year ago. They went on to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, then the NXT Tag Team Titles, all for The Diamond Mine. Fans chant “you deserve it!” now. Julius says it was recently brought to his attention that someone is trying to destroy what they’ve built, someone is trying to bring down The Diamond Mine, and he wants to call that person out now. Julius names Strong now and fans pop. Strong asks why they’re pointing the finger at him, are you kidding? He brought them into The Diamond Mine because of their world class athleticism, and they just needed guidance, which he never had. Strong goes on and praises them as one of the best tag teams in all of WWE, he believes them in so much he’d run them against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos any day, and they are the future. Julius says Strong can tell The Usos that they can get it any time, and The Creeds are the future of WWE, but he knows Strong will stab them in the back the first chance he gets.

Brutus asks Julius if he’s sure about this. He is. Brutus stands with his brother and says he’s got his back. Strong tells The Creeds to be very careful with what they say next. Julius says what he does is calculated and he’s not going to keep playing these games, he’s going to show Strong. We see footage from the eight-man tag team match that took place 3 weeks ago. The replay shows how Tony D’Angelo tapped the mat, and Julius says that was a signal to Strong, as Strong then hit Julius with a knee. Strong says they can’t be serious, Tony D is a scumbag and Strong doesn’t know what was happening there. Kemp is looking confused at Strong now as well.

Strong says let’s lay it all on the table – Julius has had something against him since May. NXT UK Superstars Gallus rush the ring and lay out The Diamond Mine – Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. They now corner Strong and then beat him down in the corner. The Creeds try fighting back but they get beat back down as fans boo. The beatdown continues and some fans chant for Gallus now. The trio stands tall in the middle of the ring as a green light shines above them. We go to replays. Gallus stands tall on the entrance-way now as security runs down to restore order. The Diamond Mine slowly recovers in the ring while the green light stays on them.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Roxanne Perez now. She says this is the most nervous she’s ever been before a match, her stomach has been in knots all day. Perez says she never thought she’d be standing across the ring from her best friend, but Cora Jade wanted this, Jade ended their friendship and now she has nowhere to hide. She says Jade made her bed and has to lay in it. Perez heads off to the ring.

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

We go back to the ring and out comes Cora Jade with her kendo stick. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Zoey Stark backstage warming up when Nikkita Lyons walks in. We also see JD McDonagh soaking in an ice bath backstage. We go back to the ring and out comes Roxanne Perez for the next match. Perez rushes the ring and immediately attacks as the bell hits. Perez keeps flying and taking Jade down at ringside, sending her into the announce table, then the floor on the other side of the ring. Jade kicks out at 2.

Jade counters against the ropes and rocks Perez with a forearm. Jade works Perez over again and drops her for a 2 count. Jade sends Perez face-first into the top turnbuckle and yells out at the crowd. Jade keeps control and brings Perez out of the corner for a quick 1 count. Fans do dueling chants now. Perez blocks a suplex and rocks Jade with strikes. Perez mounts some offense now and dropkicks Jade in the side of the head. Jade gets up and rocks Perez with a forearm.

Jade charges but Perez back-drops her to the apron, then knocks her to the floor. Perez runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Jade meets her at the ropes with a big right hand. Jade with a suplex on the floor now. Jade returns to the ring and leaves Jade down at ringside as fans boo. We go to a picture-in-picture break.

Back from the break and Jade works Perez over in the middle of the ring. Perez fights up and out but Jade puts a knee to her back and holds her there. We see how Jade nailed a stiff lariat during the break. Perez fights up and out of the hold but Jade quickly puts her back down to boos. Perez counters with a cradle out of nowhere but Jade kicks out. They trade more quick pin attempts. More back and forth now. They both go for pump kicks and collide, both going down in the middle of the ring. They get up and trade more strikes. Perez mounts some offense and gets the crowd behind her. Perez with a running uppercut in the corner. Perez with more offense for a 2 count as she shows frustration now.

Jade blocks the Pop Rocks Destroyer and nails a big knee. Jade keeps fighting and drops Perez for a 2 count. Jade ends up grabbing her kendo stick but she misses. Perez drops her and now Perez has the kendo stick. Jade begs and pleads with her while backing up against and down on the ropes. Perez threatens a kendo stick shot but the referee warns her. Perez drops the stick and Jade decks her from behind. Jade then drops Perez on top of the kendo stick with a big DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Cora Jade

– After the match, Jade stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Jade stands over Perez and talks some trash, then raises her kendo stick in the air as the referee checks on Perez.

– McKenzie is backstage with NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley now. She asks about what happened last week but Jensen doesn’t want to talk about it. Briggs admits Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend got one up on them last week, but they will see them soon. Gallus interrupts and security holds them back. They have words with Briggs and Jensen over the NXT UK Tag Team Titles. Gallus says they will turn this place upside down because Gallus will be on top, and they will take the titles back home to the UK. A match is agreed on for next week. The two teams go after each other but security tries to hold them back.

– We get a video package on the lengthy feud between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Toxic Attraction is backstage warming up for Mandy Rose’s title defense. We also see Bron Breakker warming up in his locker room. Apollo Crews walks in and they shake hands.

All or Nothing Street Fight: Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo

We go back to the ring and Alicia Taylor announces the rules for this All or Nothing Street Fight – if Santos Escobar wins, he and Legado del Fantasma are free, but if Tony D’Angelo wins, Escobar is banned from NXT. We see Santos appear outside now, wearing his lucha mask. Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde meet him and they all walk in together. Legado del Fantasma now appears on the stage and heads to the ring as fans sing their theme to a big pop. Escobar and his crew stand tall together in the middle of the ring as he kisses his lucha mask. Santos then fist bumps his crew as fans continue singing the theme. Out next comes Tony D’Angelo with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo to boos from the crowd.

Tony is taking off his gear in the corner but he turns around to a big steel chair shot from Santos to get started. The bell rings and fans go wild as Santos unloads on Tony D, clotheslining him. Santos stands the chair up and slams Tony face-first into it, then launches him into it with a hurricanrana. Tony kicks out at 2. Santos keeps control and takes out Tony’s leg.

Santos then dropkicks the hurt knee as Tony crawls around the ring while fans rally for Legado del Fantasma. Santos kicks away at Tony’s hurt leg in the corner. Tony with body shots out of the corner. Santos comes out of the corner with a big kick for a close 2 count. Santos goes to the top and hits a big crossbody.

Stacks suddenly attacks and takes out Cruz and Wilde at ringside out of nowhere, distracting Santos. Santos keeps control of Tony D as fans cheer him on. Wilde drops Stacks at ringside. Tony grabs a trash can lid and smacks Santos in the head with it, knocking him out of the ring. Tony stands over Santos at ringside with the trash can lid in hand. Back to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Tony kicks Santos’ hurt arm into the steel ring steps at ringside. Tony pulls chairs from under the ring, then drops Santos on top of the pile of chairs with a big suplex. Tony brings it back in for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Tony with right hands to the ribs now, then a big suplex slam for another 2 count. The referee checks on Santos now but Tony keeps him down. Stacks tosses a trash can into the ring and Tony smashes it over Santos’ head for another 2 count. Tony talks some trash in Santos’ face and smacks him around some more. Tony wastes some time about how this is his NXT and he’s The Don, allowing Santos to fight back from one knee. Santos unloads for a big pop now. Santos with a big right hand from the top as fans cheer him on.

Tony stumbles to the floor and Lopez slaps him. Santos then flies out, taking Tony down at ringside now. Santos screams out as a “holy shit!” chant starts up. Tony counters and sends Santos into the ring post. Tony brings it back into the ring and drops an elbow for a 2 count. Tony wants a crowbar from Stacks but Cruz gets it and levels Stacks with the crowbar at ringside, laying him out. Santos drops Tony in the ring now for a close 2 count. Fans chant “that was 3!” now.

More back and forth between the two sides. Lopez brings a crowbar to Santos on the entrance-way. Tony comes out and runs over Lopez as she sacrifices herself, pushing Santos out of the way. A “you fucked up!” chant starts up. Santos is hit with a low blow. Tony brings the crowbar back into the ring but Santos dropkicks him. Santos and Tony are both down in the middle of the ring now. They get to their knees and have words for each other.

Santos and Tony D both spot the crowbar and the brass knuckles while holding each other in place for the trash talking. They let go of each other at the same time, and Tony goes over for the crowbar, while Santos goes the opposite way, for the brass knuckles. Tony quickly grabs the crowbar, getting to his weapon first, and drops Santos with it for the pin to win.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

– After the match, Tony D stands tall as the music hits. The Legado del Fantasma members are shocked at ringside. We go to replays. Legado del Fantasma regroup in the middle of the ring while Tony and Stacks are all smiles on the entrance-way.

– Indi Hartwell is backstage with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, talking about how deserving they are of the titles. Indi recalls being in a tag team and winning gold. A staffer brings Indi a drawing, apparently from Dexter Lumis. She is super excited and says, “Oh my God!” NXT UK Superstar Blair Davenport appears and snatches the drawing from Indi. Indi asks who she thinks she is. Davenport introduces herself as Blair Davenport, the next NXT Women’s Champion. Davenport rips up the drawing and walks off.

– We see Zoey Stark walking backstage. We also see Toxic Attraction walking through the backstage area. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video with Tiffany Stratton and Wendy Choo to hype their Lights Out match for next week, which will be anything goes. They are both done with each other. Choo says she is tired of Stratton, and tired of Stratton talking down to her and treating her like a joke. Choo says everything she’s one has been legal. Stratton says she can do what she wants against Choo because there will be no rules next week. Stratton says the arena will be dark so we won’t be able to see Choo’s face like usual next week, which is good, but we also won’t be able to see her face, which is a bad thing. Choo says Tiffany is right… she’s so obsessed with her – obsessed with how she treats others. Choo says maybe she is crazy and next week we will get Wacky Wendy instead. They both talk some more trash and Tiffany says she will make Choo go night-night next week. Tiffany says “tootles” and walks off to end the segment. Barrett hypes Choo vs. Stratton in the Lights Out match for next week.

– We get a new NXT 2.0 QR code with “SCAN HERE” as the text. This links to a graphic from last week, showing Zoey Stark standing over Mandy Rose with the NXT Women’s Title belt in the air.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Zoey Stark vs. Mandy Rose

We go back to the ring and out comes #1 contender Zoey Stark to a pop. She poses in the corner. Out next comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor now.

The bell rings and Stark catches a kick to start, then rocks Rose with a right hand. They go at it. Rose blocks the big knee to the face. They tangle to the mat and Stark rolls Rose for a quick pin attempt. Stark with a flying clothesline. Rose retreats to the floor, calling a time out. Stark charges with a baseball slide under the rope. Stark poses for the crowd from the apron. Rose counters and launches Stark on top of the announce table. Rose taunts Stark and slams her hurt knee into the top of the announce table. Stark falls to the floor and immediately clutches her knee. Vic wonders if Stark will be able to continue as we go back to a picture-in-picture commercial.

We see a trainer immediately rush down and check on Stark at ringside as Rose returns to the ring. Stark tells her she’s good to go, then she returns to the ring and fights with Rose some more. Rose gets the upperhand and slams Stark’s hurt knee into the ring post a few times. Rose dominates the match now, focusing on Stark’s hurt knee and grounding her for a submission. We come back to the referee ejecting Dolin and Jayne to the back after they tried to interfere.

Jayne and Dolin argue with the referee from ringside. Nikkita Lyons rushes down and attacks Dolin and Jayne, fighting them both to the backstage area. Rose takes advantage of the chaos and brings Stark down for a 2 count. Rose continues focusing on the hurt knee now. Rose poses for a pop while Stark backs up into the corner. Rose slams Stark by her leg again, then applies a single-leg Crab. Stark yells out and manages to send Rose through the ropes.

Rose rushes back in but Stark kicks her. Stark with a punch to the face and a clothesline. Stark mounts more offense now, covering Rose for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Rose turns it back around and focuses on Stark’s leg. Rose launches Stark onto her bad leg for another pin attempt. Fans do dueling chants now as Rose and Stark trade punches on their feet in the middle of the ring.

More back and forth now. Fans rally for Stark as she crawls back to Rose for a pin attempt but Rose rolls to the floor. Stark comes over the ropes but Rose yanks her leg out, tying her leg up in the middle rope. Rose unloads with kicks to the hurt leg while it’s trapped in the ropes now. The referee tries to pull Rose off. Rose goes to unhook the knee brace but the referee stops her and checks on Stark. Stark rallies again and drops Rose for another pin attempt. Rose levels Stark out of nowhere with a big jumping knee to the jaw but somehow Stark still kicks out. Rose can’t believe it.

Fans chant “Zoey!” now. Rose grabs Stark’s knee brace and puts it on. Rose then levels Stark with a jumping knee strike, using her own knee brace. Rose then covers in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose stands tall with the NXT Women’s Title belt as the music hits. We get a replay of the finish. Rose continues her celebration to end the segment.

– Still to come, McDonagh vs. Breakker. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a “coming soon” teaser for Quincy Elliott. He says he has a confession to make – he’s bringing all of this to NXT. He looks to his left, then to his right, and he sees people from all different walks of life, and that excites him. Elliott goes on and says he’s never struggled with being different, everyone in NXT may be Superstars but he’s the Super Diva.

– Grayson Waller is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell now. He brags about punking out Apollo Crews last week but McKenzie says Crews is the one who challenged Waller, and Waller backed out. Waller rants about how he just can’t win with McKenzie. He goes on about how Crews is selfish and will stab anyone in the back to get where he wants. Waller says next week is the debut of The Grayson Waller Effect, the only tough talk show in WWE. He invites Crews to be his first guest. Waller walks off but comes back and insults McKenzie for wearing cheap perfume.

NXT Title Match: JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as #1 contender JD McDonagh makes his way out. NXT Champion Bron Breakker is out next for a big pop. Bron uses a giant sledgehammer to break a large box with JD’s name spray painted on it. The champion then marches to the ring. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor. Vic points to how Bron’s shoulder finally is not taped up this week. Bron and JD stare each other down as we get the bell now.

They lock up and JD immediately goes for the hurt shoulder but Bron swats him away across the ring. JD goes for the shoulder in the corner again, then backs off. Bron smacks him. Fans do dueling chants as JD smiles at Bron after the slap. They lock up again and Bron goes for the arm. JD catapults Bron across the ring but Bron keeps the arm tied up. Bron keeps control and takes JD down by the arm. JD fights free and grounds Bron with a headlock in the middle of the ring. They tangle some more and Bron nails a long vertical suplex, walking JD around the ring.

Bron stands tall for a pop and some barking from the crowd now. JD wastes some time on the apron and Bron knocks him off tot he floor. Bron chases JD around the ring and back in. Bron fights his way back in, focusing on JD’s shoulder. Bron lifts JD high in the air by his arm, then launches him with an big belly-to-belly suplex. Bron with a standing moonsault for another close 2 count.

Fans with more dueling chants now. Bron and JD run the ropes and Bron levels JD with a forearm. JD retreats to the floor for a breather now. Bron drops down to his knees in the ring and stars barking out at JD, staring him down. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Bron goes for a big Frankensteiner from the top but JD blocks it and Bron lands hard. JD goes on and hits a neckbreaker over the steel holding the turnbuckles in place. Bron falls to the floor and clutches his neck as fans do dueling chants now. JD smiles at Bron being down in pain. JD brings it back in and unloads with elbow strikes while keeping Bron down in the middle of the ring. Most fans boo JD as the referee keeps an eye on Breakker. JD with another submission on Bron’s hurt neck and shoulder now.

JD drops down but Bron gets the ropes to break the hold. JD grounds Bron by his neck in the middle of the ring again now. Bron gets an opening and fights to his feet now. Bron unloads with punches, then nails a flying shoulder tackle, and another. Bron runs again and yanks JD out of the air into a big powerslam. Fans bark for Bron after he runs wild. Bron charges but JD side-steps and sends Bron into the steel ring post off the Spear attempt. JD with a submission in the middle of the ring now.

Bron eventually gets to the bottom rope to break the hold and JD is frustrated. JD goes to the top but Bron cuts him off and climbs up. Breakker with a big Frankensteiner for a pop. More back and forth now. JD has Bron up top on the turnbuckle now. JD hits a huge Spanish Fly to bring the champ to the mat, then a Brainbuster for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Fans can’t believe it and JD is also shocked. JD rolls through after a moonsault attempt and Bron comes right back with a big Spear. JD rolls to the floor to avoid the pin attempt. Bron brings JD back into the ring and waits for the Spear as fans bark. Bron then puts JD right back down with another Spear. Bron drops his straps and yells to the crowd for a pop.

Bron has his back turned now as JD stands back up and laughs. JD stares Bron down as we see blood coming from his nose now. JD opens his arms wide and Bron delivers one more Spear to put him back down. Bron then hits the powerslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Bron Breakker

– After the match, Bron takes the NXT Title and stands tall as his music hits. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate interrupts and out he comes to a pop. Bate hasn’t actually won the vacant NXT UK Title on TV yet, but here he is. Bate hits the ring as his music plays as a confused Breakker looks on. Bate and Breakker face off in the middle of the ring now. Bate raises his title in the air. Bron does the same. They face off as fans cheer and boo. NXT Heatwave goes off the air with a shot of both title belts in the air.