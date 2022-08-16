Brandi Rhodes reportedly works WWE PC match

Brandi Rhodes was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as of late.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Brandi was recently at the WWE Performance Center, and while there’s been no talk of Rhodes signing a contract with the company, she did compete in a match at a PC Live Event, which are held for the developmental talents and coaches.

There’s no word yet on who Brandi wrestled, or who won the bout, but it was said to be a “newer talent” that she locked up with. The PC Live Event was held on Friday, August 12, but Brandi was seen at the Performance Center prior to that.

Brandi has maintained a good relationship with WWE as of late. She and husband Cody Rhodes left AEW earlier this year after their contracts expired, and Cody made his big return to WWE. While Brandi was backstage for WWE events, she expressed interest in returning to the ring and was also working on her own digital content. Brandi has also pushed for WWE and KultureCity to form a partnership.

Brandi has continued to wrestle and train at The Nightmare Factory school in Georgia. She has not wrestled an official match since defeating KiLynn King at AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” tapings on January 26.

It was reported back in late June how WWE and Brandi had a “cordial” relationship, and that multiple things had been discussed, including the potential partnership with KultureCity. Brandi is a Board member for KultureCity, and one of her first deals as AEW’s Chief Brand Officer was to connect the two companies, and that partnership remains. KultureCity bills itself as America’s leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities.

Brandi previously worked under a WWE developmental contract in 2011, and was assigned to FCW. She ended up doing ring announcing for WWE Superstars, WWE NXT, and WWE SmackDown. She was released in December 2011 after requesting her departure, but she later returned in November 2013. She would then do ring announcing and backstage interviews for NXT, SmackDown, and WWE Main Event. She also did ring announcing at WWE pay-per-view events, including WrestleMania 31, and filled in for Lilian Garcia on RAW while she was recovering from surgery. Brandi was then granted her release on May 24, 2016, just days after Cody also requested his release.

Cody is currently on the shelf with a torn pectoral muscle, and it’s believed that he will be out of action for several more months, likely until Royal Rumble season. It will be interesting to see if Brandi makes her WWE return before then.