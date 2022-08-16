Alexa Bliss and Asuka advance, note on next week’s Raw

The tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles continued during tonight’s RAW with Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeating Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

Bliss and Asuka will now advance to next week’s RAW to face Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, who defeated WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina Snuka on last week’s RAW to advance.

This Friday’s SmackDown will feature WWE NXT’s Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville. The winners of that match will advance to the August 26 SmackDown to face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, who defeated Xia Li and Shotzi on last Friday’s SmackDown to advance.

The finals will feature the RAW tag team vs. the NXT or SmackDown tag team, likely on the August 29 RAW or the September 2 SmackDown.

The tournament finals will feature Bliss and Asuka or Kai and SKY vs. Rodriguez and Aliyah or Natalya and Deville or Lyons and Stark. The finals could also take place at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales, but that seems unlikely because SKY, Kai, Bliss and Asuka have already been announced for a match in Cardiff – the six-woman match with Bayley, Kai and SKY vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Bliss. It’s always possible that they pull some sort of swerve for the finals, perhaps with the returning Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Besides Bliss and Asuka vs. Kai and SKY, next Monday’s RAW from Toronto will also feature Damian Priest vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge in singles action.