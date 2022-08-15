Ronda Rousey returns to the ring following “suspension”

Following her “suspension” from her actions at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey returned to action at the non-televised live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey yesterday.

Rousey teamed up with her friend Shayna Baszler to take on Raquel Rodriquez and Aliyah and the former MMA fighters won the match. In a post on Instagram, Rousey taunted the two and told them “good luck” for their shot at the Women’s Tag Team title tournament.

Both Rodriquez and Aliyah moved to the next round after they defeated Shotzi and Xia Li on Smackdown this past Friday.

Rousey is expected to be part of the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales in two weeks time.