Notes on Matt Cardona and Chris Jericho

– During an appearance on the Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast, Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) commented on a possible return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge of creative…

“With Triple H is calling everybody back supposedly, if he called me back, of course I’d have a conversation. But, I don’t know if I’d go back. I don’t know. I mean, of course ‘never say never’ but I mean, my schedule now is pretty great, I’m making a lot of money and I’m having a lot of fun so it’s hard to trade that in for just to be a name on a roster. I already did that.”

“I mean listen, there’s no guarantees in wrestling, right? [Cardona responded when asked what would he need to hear to go back to WWE] You could promise somebody the world. Until it actually happens, it doesn’t happen. I will say one non-negotiable is that the podcast and all its brands and entities would have to be carved into the contract, like untouchable. There’s no way I’d ever stop doing this stuff because it’s my passion, it’s so much fun. We took a chance when no one else wanted to do this and it’s making us a lot of money and we’re having a lot of fun doing it and it’s my passion, I love it and there’s no way I could ever stop doing that.” (quotes courtesy of PostWrestling.com)

– AEW superstar Chris Jericho took to Twitter recently to respond to Konosuke Takeshita announcing his return to Japan after a four-month excursion in the United States, which saw him compete for AEW on several occasions. The Wizard calls Takeshita a, “Future world champion.”