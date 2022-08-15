Notes on Kevin Nash, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Konosuke Takeshita, and more

– Konosuke Takeshita is not interested in signing with WWE (via Cultaholic):

“To be honest, now I’m not interested in WWE. My next goal is more fights in AEW I hope.

So I have to go to back to Japan in August and September. Maybe, not decided yet, I hope I go back to America in October.”

– On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that he was under consideration to play Cable in Deadpool 2.

– At GCW Homecoming, Matt Cardona dressed as Randy Savage to get his wedding ties renewed with Chelsea Green. Maven officiated the ceremony.

Nick Gage crashed the ceremony & cut Cardona’s head with a pizza cutter.

BEFORE & AFTER! @thekingnickgage RUINED our beautiful wedding, attacked my father with a light tube, and made my mother cry! I hate @GCWrestling_! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 15, 2022

– Happy Birthday to Wade Barrett who turns 42 today…

We've got some BIRTHDAY NEWS! Happy birthday to #WWENXT broadcaster and 5-time Intercontinental Champion @StuBennett! — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2022

