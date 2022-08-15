Notes on Kevin Nash, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Konosuke Takeshita, and more
– Konosuke Takeshita is not interested in signing with WWE (via Cultaholic):
“To be honest, now I’m not interested in WWE. My next goal is more fights in AEW I hope.
So I have to go to back to Japan in August and September. Maybe, not decided yet, I hope I go back to America in October.”
– On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that he was under consideration to play Cable in Deadpool 2.
– At GCW Homecoming, Matt Cardona dressed as Randy Savage to get his wedding ties renewed with Chelsea Green. Maven officiated the ceremony.
Nick Gage crashed the ceremony & cut Cardona’s head with a pizza cutter.
NICK GAGE RUINED OUR WEDDING! #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/IitaTUdJMA
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 15, 2022
BEFORE & AFTER!@thekingnickgage RUINED our beautiful wedding, attacked my father with a light tube, and made my mother cry!
I hate @GCWrestling_!
📷: @Ringsideguy pic.twitter.com/usszYtTNvo
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 15, 2022
🎤🎤ICYMI: @maki_itoh is available to sing at your next wedding ceremony.
Catch #GCWHomecoming via on-demand with unlimited replays on #FITE.
▶️ https://t.co/GiDKGNp26B@GCWrestling_ @TheMattCardona @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/0RAlw5CBQ7
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 15, 2022
– Happy Birthday to Wade Barrett who turns 42 today…
We've got some BIRTHDAY NEWS!
Happy birthday to #WWENXT broadcaster and 5-time Intercontinental Champion @StuBennett! pic.twitter.com/sTucJuFClX
— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2022
