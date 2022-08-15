Note on WrestleMania 39 ticket sales

WWE officials were reportedly “ecstatic” with early ticket sales for WrestleMania 39.

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE is “ecstatic” with early ticket sales for WrestleMania Hollywood, especially for Night 2.

As noted before, WWE had major success with WrestleMania 39 tickets going on sale to the general public this past Friday. Michael Cole announced on Friday’s SmackDown that WWE had the highest first day of ticket sales in the history of WrestleMania, but he did not elaborate on how many tickets were sold.