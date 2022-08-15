No more in-ring action for Kane

WWE Hall Of Famer Kane said during an interview with The Right View that he does not anticipate getting in the ring to wrestle again.

“I don’t want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don’t know if I could get back up at this point,” the Mayor of Knox County said in the 30-minute interview with Lara Trump.

Jacobs mentioned that he still does occasionally pop up on WWE though, pointing out his appearance at SummerSlam where he came out to announce the attendance at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

“It’s awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it. I mean…it’s one of the greatest shows on the planet, and that’s an experience that is unlike any other when you get out there in front of thousands of people and are just able to do something like that,” he continued,

Jacobs often donates the money WWE gives him for his appearances.

He also said that he uses his WWE fame to good use as mayor because when they need to get something done, he knows who he has to talk to and knows who’s a wrestling fan or not.

“So I try to use that for the best benefit of the people of Knox County through my role as mayor as well,” he said.

Kane last wrestled at the Royal Rumble last year where he came out as one of the surprise entrants.