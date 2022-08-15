LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. The pyro goes off as Mike Rome introduces The Judgment Day and they slowly march to the ring, wearing black suits. Some fans boo as we see video of last week’s Balor vs. Rey Mysterio match, and how Ripley came walking out with a lifeless Dominik Mysterio to distract.

The group poses on the apron and then stands tall in the middle of the ring as fans boo. Ripley says they run Monday Night RAW and that’s been the harsh reality to The Mysterios week in and week out, she even proved to Dominik that she really is his Papi, as she destroyed his soul. The boos get louder. Balor says everyone really loves The Mysterios and they don’t get it, but for everyone who loves them he’s got some very sad news – The Mysterios will not be here, because poor little Dominik had his soul crushed last week, and Rey was destroyed by Balor in the middle of the ring, 1-2-3, to further solidify Balor’s already-legendary status in this business.

Fans boo Balor. Balor wants to hear what Priest will do to WWE Hall of Famer Edge next week. Priest asks what won’t he do to Edge next week. Priest asks fans if they want to see Edge confront The Judgment Day now. Fans respond with a pop but Priest informs them Edge isn’t here tonight, he’s in Toronto promoting next week’s match. Priest goes on with words for Edge and says he doesn’t need anyone at ringside to deal with Edge. Fans give Priest the “What?!” treatment as he goes on about ending Edge, and how it will be just he and Edge next week, no Balor or Ripley at ringside. Priest says Toronto will now be known as the place where he sends Edge back into retirement, and this time retirement won’t be filming TV shows or wack movies, retirement will be WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix wheeling him around and feeding him through a tube, for the rest of his life. Fans boo but Rey suddenly attacks the heels from behind. Rey clears the ring and sends Priest back off the apron as he tries again. Ripley then faces off with Rey, taunting him. Balor comes from behind with a steel chair but Rey dropkicks it into him. Rey with chair shots to Balor now. Priest rushes in but Rey unloads with chair shots as fans cheer him on.

Rey goes to smack Balor with a chair while he’s down but Ripley puts herself in the way. Rey then turns to hit Priest with the chair but Ripley grabs the chair from behind, which allows Priest to level Rey with a big boot. They triple team Rey now and Ripley drops him face-first with a DDT on the chair. Fans chant for Edge now as the triple team continues. They place the chair over Rey’s body and Balor then smashes into it with a Coup de Grace from the top. The Judgment Day stands tall over Rey as the boos get louder and officials check on Rey. We go to commercial.

First Round Match for the Tournament to Crown New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Back from the break and out comes Asuka first for this first round match in the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. We see the vacant straps on display at ringside. Alexa Bliss is out next with Lilly. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is out next as the announcers hype Belair, Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for WWE Clash at The Castle. Out next for the other team comes Nikki A.S.H. Doudrop is out next and they head to the ring as we see how Kai and Sky defeated Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke last Monday, while Friday’s SmackDown saw Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeat Xia Li and Shotzi to advance. The announcers show us the current brackets. The winners of this match will face Sky and Kai.

The bell rings and Asuka charges Nikki but Nikki drops her and mounts her with strikes. Nikki poses and kicks Asuka, then keeps her down. Asuka drops Nikki into a bug knee to the face. Bliss tags in for the double team on Nikki. Doudrop is then sent tot he apron via double team. Bliss and Asuka charge and knock their opponents from the apron to the floor. Bliss and Asuka celebrate in the middle of the ring as we go back to commercial.