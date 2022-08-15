Kenny Omega rumored to return this Wednesday on Dynamite

Former AEW champion Kenny Omega is rumored to be appearing this coming Wednesday night on Dynamite as the third partner for The Young Bucks in their quest for the Trios title.

Towards the end of the latest episode of Being The Elite, Matt Jackson receives a phone call but does not reveal who is on the other end. “Okay, but, are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” Jackson replies as the show fades to black.

The Bucks and their mystery partner, whomever that might be, will be facing Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee in their first round match of the AEW Trios title tournament.

Tony Khan has often stated that the Trios title have been ready for a long time but was waiting for Kenny Omega to be healthy to introduce them so it makes perfect sense for Omega to come back with his Elite partners.

Omega has been out of action since losing the AEW World title to Hangman Adam Page at Revolution in November 2021 and since then, he underwent several surgeries to repair different problems he had accumulated over the years.

Last month it was said that Omega is pretty much fully healed and the company was hoping to have him and Punk in time for All Out. Punk returned last week on Dynamite.