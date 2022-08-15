Hit Row notes

Hit Row are set to continue working as babyfaces on WWE SmackDown.

Friday’s SmackDown saw “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy and Ashante “Thee” Adonis return to the company after being released in November of last year. Dolla and Adonis easily defeated two local enhancements billed as Brendon Scott and Trevor Irvin.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the Hit Row members have officially been added to the SmackDown internal roster as babyfaces.

On a related note, Trevor Irvin was played by indie talent Irvin Legend, while Brendon Scott was played by indie talent Brandon Scott. This was Irvin’s WWE debut, while Scott worked his 5th WWE TV match.