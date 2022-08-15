8/13/22 Impact TV Taping Results (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:

BEFORE THE IMPACT

* Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary

* Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger

IMPACT WRESTLING

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey def. Chris Bey

* Heath def. Kenny King

* Honor No More attack Heath. PCO doubts Eddie Edwards as Heath escapes.

* Killer Kelly def. Savannah Evans

* IMPACT Title #1 Contender’s Match: Eddie Edwards def. Steve Maclin, Moose, Rich Swann, Bandido, and Sami Callihan

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: VXT def. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace

* Karl Anderson def. Mike Bennett

* Jessicka Havok def. Alisha

* Bhupinder Gujja def. unnamed talent

* Curt Hawkins offered Gujja a title match. The referee refuses to start the match until he’s bullied into it. Gujja pins Hawkins and leaves with the IMPACT Digital Media Championship, but no title change was announced.

* Josh Alexander def. Vincent

* Heath attacks Eddie Edwards as Edwards confronts Alexander.

* Black Taurus def. Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, Rey Horus

* KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin def. Violent By Design