Undertaker show in Cardiff sold out, phones and smartwatches banned

The Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show set for September 2 in Cardiff, Wales, is sold out according to the venue and no more tickets are available.

Tickets, which sold for £105, the equivalent of $125, went on sale two days ago on Friday along with VIP meet and greet tickets which were £260, or $315. The show is being held at the New Theatre Cardiff on the eve of Clash At The Castle.

The venue is advertising this show as a “phone-free experience” with the use of phones, smartwatches, and other related accessories not permitted to be used at all during the show.

“Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated phone use areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space,” the website says. Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.

This is the second Undertaker one-man show following the one in Nashville on the eve of SummerSlam. This venue holds around 1,000 fans.