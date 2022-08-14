Tidbits: Kane, Rob Van Dam, and Matt Cardona

– While speaking to The Right View, Kane alluded to possibly suffering a serious injury if he wrestles again and is not pushing for another run in the squared circle. Kane noted that he will continue to be involved with WWE, as seen recently at SummerSlam, as he still enjoys contributing to the business.

– WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recent made a virtual appearance at WrestleVerse. RVD revealed during this appearance that he wants another match against current United States Champion Bobby Lashley. He said “I don’t know, maybe Bobby Lashley. I have been in the ring with him before and he is in a very, very good position right now.”

– Matt Cardona recently spoke with Comicbook to hype his return to the ring at NWA 74, which is the former world champion’s first action since going down with an injury several months ago, an inconvenient setback as Cardona was carrying seven titles at the time. Hear his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he got injured at the world possible time:



“There’s no good time in this business to get injured. But if there was ever a bad time, this was a bad time. I had seven titles. I was killing it, but it was a bump in the road. And I told myself, ‘I want to be back in three months, and that’s what I’m going to do.’

On his return at NWA 74:

“Right under three months for NWA 74. The surgeon said, ‘Five to six months.’ He still wants me in an arm brace. I’m Matt Cardona, okay? I’m already back in the gym. I’m training. I’m ready to go.”