Shawn Michaels talks running NXT in the absence of Triple H

During an interview with Bleacher Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels talked about running NXT when Triple H had the cardiac event and the brand was relaunched to a more colorful one.

Vince McMahon, who ultimately took the decision to rebrand NXT from black and gold to a rainbow of colors and concentrating more on the developmental side of WWE, was rumored to be running the show with Bruce Prichard by his side.

But Shawn Michaels, who took over the reigns of the brand, said that when his former tag team partner left, it all fell on him.

“Matt Bloom is the head coach and takes care of everything from a PC training standpoint, but when it came to NXT 2.0 television, that’s something myself and my team took over creatively,” Michaels said.

He continued, “I know a lot of people thought Vince and Bruce were doing that. I can promise you, they did not have the time to do NXT television. If it’s good or if it’s bad, that’s on me.”

Michaels, who’s enjoying the challenge to run his small brand, said it has been a joy to run NXT with the up-and-coming talent that they have.

“Everyone was put in a real tough position, we all were, but that’s where you learn to do things in WWE. That, to me, is a form of talent development, which is understanding that things can always change around here and you have to adjust to that,” he said, adding that the whole experience was really a trial by fire for a lot of them but it has been a fantastic journey so far.