Notes on Kofi Kingston, Anthony Henry, Jay White, and The Briscoes

– Independent wrestler Anthony Henry has signed with AEW/ ROH

Fightul has confirmed that Anthony Henry has also been signed to AEW. It has not been confirmed when the signing took place, or whether the deal is full-time or tiered. pic.twitter.com/CG9B8PXe1a — (@WrestlingCovers) August 13, 2022

– At GCW Homecoming, The Briscoes defeated Los Macizos to become 2x GCW World Tag Team Champions and Rina Yamashita defeated Alex Colon to become the new GCW Ultraviolent Champion.

The Briscoes are once again GCW Tag Team Champions!! #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/3h1TV0IuJy — (@WrestlingCovers) August 14, 2022

– With his win over Taichi in the G1, Jay White passes Kenny Omega as the 3rd highest winning percentage of a wrestler in the G1 Climax. AJ Styles is 2nd and Kazuchika Okada is 1st. Jay White has also gone undefeated in his block. He has one opponent left and it’s Tama Tonga who looks to spoil it because if Tama Tonga defeats Jay White, Tama Tonga will win B Block and move to the semi finals.

