Notes on Kofi Kingston, Anthony Henry, Jay White, and The Briscoes

Aug 14, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Independent wrestler Anthony Henry has signed with AEW/ ROH

– At GCW Homecoming, The Briscoes defeated Los Macizos to become 2x GCW World Tag Team Champions and Rina Yamashita defeated Alex Colon to become the new GCW Ultraviolent Champion.

– With his win over Taichi in the G1, Jay White passes Kenny Omega as the 3rd highest winning percentage of a wrestler in the G1 Climax. AJ Styles is 2nd and Kazuchika Okada is 1st. Jay White has also gone undefeated in his block. He has one opponent left and it’s Tama Tonga who looks to spoil it because if Tama Tonga defeats Jay White, Tama Tonga will win B Block and move to the semi finals.

