Notes on Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes

– At GCW Homecoming, Jon Moxley defeated Effy to retain the GCW World Championship.

Nick Gage then came out to confront Mox. Mox vs. Gage in a Title vs. Career match is official.

– WWE superstar Cody Rhodes has been out of action since June with a torn pectoral muscle, an injury that the American Nightmare bravely wrestled with at the Hell in a Cell premium live event against Seth Rollins and even emerged victorious from.

Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Wrestling podcast reports that Rhodes is factored into some big WrestleMania 39 plans, and is expected to continue getting a big push whenever he comes back. As of now the hope is that Rhodes will be back in time for next year’s Royal Rumble, which is the first event on the road to WrestleMania.