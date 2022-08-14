Notes on Johnny Gargano, Rob Van Dam, and Dutch Mantell

Aug 14, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– During an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall, Rob Van Dam commented on possibly teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE…

“That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they wanted me there, then I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there. So on the front, without having any, just being on the fence and not feeling hungry or either way, just whatever happens, like RVD is, I feel like that. I don’t know what they wanna do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now. They seem like they want more normal-looking people that normal-looking people can relate to. I really don’t even know. It’s whatever, but you know I’m around, and I do have a legends deal with WWE.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

– Happy 35th Birthday to Johnny Gargano!

Dutch Mantell tweeted…

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Larkan Danielle

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal