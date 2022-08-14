Notes on Johnny Gargano, Rob Van Dam, and Dutch Mantell

– During an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall, Rob Van Dam commented on possibly teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE…

“That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they wanted me there, then I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there. So on the front, without having any, just being on the fence and not feeling hungry or either way, just whatever happens, like RVD is, I feel like that. I don’t know what they wanna do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now. They seem like they want more normal-looking people that normal-looking people can relate to. I really don’t even know. It’s whatever, but you know I’m around, and I do have a legends deal with WWE.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

– Happy 35th Birthday to Johnny Gargano!

Thank you all for the Birthday wishes! It's been said that 35 is when most pro wrestlers really start hitting their "prime" years.. Inside the ring I can't confirm that just yet.. but outside of it.. I know for a fact that these are definitely my "prime" years! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aakDc2HnZx — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 14, 2022

– Dutch Mantell tweeted…

Today I’m really not myself. Today marks 10 years since we lost my granddaughter, Amelia to a drunk driver on Aug. 14th, 2012. I miss her every day. Keep her in your thoughts and please, do not drink and drive. @MADDOnline pic.twitter.com/CPhtO4IWoM — . (@DirtyDMantell) August 14, 2022

