News on Ronda Rousey, Mandy Rose, Crowbar, and Big Damo
– Ronda Rousey advises WWE to bring back some released talent with the fine she paid.
– Mandy Rose posted…
. @ZoeyStarkWWE I hope you can handle the HEAT that I’m bringing this Tuesday at #NXTHeatWave #WWENXT @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tiW97SUEix
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 13, 2022
Sometimes in the waves of change we find our true direction. 🌊💙 pic.twitter.com/DKZmFXUrK0
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 6, 2022
– Big Damo defeated Chris Ridgeway to become the new PROGRESS World Champion.
🍻 HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! #ANDNEW PROGRESS WRESTLING WORLD CHAMPION BIG DAMO!
THE BIG DAMO REIGN HAS BEGUN!
🥲 INCREDIBLE SCENES HERE!
THE GUINNESS IS FLOWING TONIGHT! #Sheffield #DVT #Chapter137 #BIGDAMO #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/y4ApaBFZeS
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 13, 2022
– Crowbar is coming to North Carolina…
Another first for 2022
Coming to @WrestleCade ! pic.twitter.com/qUttnxJJqj
— 🍷 Crowbar 🍷 (@wcwcrowbar) August 14, 2022
(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)