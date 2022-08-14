Impact rating for 08/10/2022

Aug 14, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV this week drew 131,000 viewers, up 16,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast and the most-watched show since March 31. The show did the usual 0.03 rating in 18-49 demo and was in #131 spot in the cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

