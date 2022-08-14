8/14/22 WWE house show results from Atlantic City, NJ
– WWE U.S. Title : Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Theory / The Miz : The Miz submits to the Hurt Lock.
– Veer defeated R Truth
– Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah : Aliyah submits to Rousey’s armbar.
You think @RondaRousey is having fun??#wweatlanticcity pic.twitter.com/BAwI94LXPk
— BOOK VINCENT MICHAELᔕ (@vXmichaels) August 15, 2022
This is my New favorite photo ❣️#WWEAtlanticCity #rondarousey pic.twitter.com/xreys4We03
— || ️ (@Swiftrousey) August 15, 2022
– Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler after a low blow and a Curb Stomp. After the match, Riddle charges the ring to attack Rollins.
Seth was bullying the referee and this happened! PLSSSS i can’t stop laughing WILD #WWE #WWEAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/49HAhiqqNi
— Michelle✨ (@FabulousBoss_) August 15, 2022
When referees fight back! @WWERollins @SethRollinsFans #wweatlanticcity pic.twitter.com/sil8p8P3RY
— BOOK VINCENT MICHAELᔕ (@vXmichaels) August 15, 2022
– WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) ( w/ L Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet via pinfall in a short match.
– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka Via Pinfall.
– The Street Profits : Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins / Madcap Moss defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso and Sheamus : Match Becomes a Street Fight : Ford pins Sheamus with a Splash.
– NOTE : Drew McIntyre is off this weekend due to back soreness.
