8/14/22 WWE house show results from Atlantic City, NJ

– WWE U.S. Title : Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Theory / The Miz : The Miz submits to the Hurt Lock.

– Veer defeated R Truth

– Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah : Aliyah submits to Rousey’s armbar.

– Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler after a low blow and a Curb Stomp. After the match, Riddle charges the ring to attack Rollins.

Seth was bullying the referee and this happened! PLSSSS i can’t stop laughing WILD #WWE #WWEAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/49HAhiqqNi — Michelle✨ (@FabulousBoss_) August 15, 2022

– WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) ( w/ L Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet via pinfall in a short match.

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka Via Pinfall.

– The Street Profits : Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins / Madcap Moss defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso and Sheamus : Match Becomes a Street Fight : Ford pins Sheamus with a Splash.

– NOTE : Drew McIntyre is off this weekend due to back soreness.

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM