8/13/22 WWE house show results from Salisbury, MD

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) d Asuka

– WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ Ludwig Kaiser ) d Ricochet

– Veer d R Truth

– Seth Rollins d Dolph Ziggler. After the match, Rollins continues his attack on Ziggler. Riddle enters the ring to make the save.

– WWE U.S. Title: Bobby Lashley (c) d Theory / The Miz : The Miz taps out to Lashley.

– Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler d Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah

– The Street Profits : Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins / Madcap Moss d Jimmy and Jey Uso and Sheamus

– NOTE : Drew McIntyre is off this weekend due to back soreness. He remains scheduled for Clash at the Castle on Sep. 3.

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM