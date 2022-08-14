8/13/22 WWE house show results from Salisbury, MD
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) d Asuka
– WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ Ludwig Kaiser ) d Ricochet
– Veer d R Truth
– Seth Rollins d Dolph Ziggler. After the match, Rollins continues his attack on Ziggler. Riddle enters the ring to make the save.
– WWE U.S. Title: Bobby Lashley (c) d Theory / The Miz : The Miz taps out to Lashley.
– Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler d Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah
– The Street Profits : Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins / Madcap Moss d Jimmy and Jey Uso and Sheamus
– NOTE : Drew McIntyre is off this weekend due to back soreness. He remains scheduled for Clash at the Castle on Sep. 3.
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM
