WWE Performance Center coach Sean Hayes departs for the XFL

The WWE Performance Center lost one of its best ones this month as strength and conditioning coach Sean Hayes has departed WWE for a new gig with the XFL.

In the XFL, Hayes will be the Director of Player Performance and will oversee player strength and conditioning programs and athletic development, utilizing the XFL’s Hub in Arlington as a centralized training facility. He will report to Marc Ross, Executive Vice President, Football Operations.

“Sean has a very impressive track record coaching elite athletes, working within the Houston Texans organization, and most recently, leading the WWE’s strength and conditioning program,” said Russ Brandon, President of the XFL. “To build a unique football ecosystem for our players, we will surround them with the best trainers, coaches, and resources to support them and allow them to grow as professional athletes. Sean’s meticulous and individualized coaching style will be an essential component of our holistic player development strategy, and we are thrilled to have him as part of our League.”

Hayes was regarded as one of the best coaches at the Performance Center and helped tons of wrestlers get back into shape after injuries as well.

The former linebacker at Harvard University had been working for WWE since 2016 where he oversaw all strength and conditioning activities for more than 140 athletes. He also built the PC’s first-ever comprehensive training program.