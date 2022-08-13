Tidbits: Jeff Hardy, Hit Row, and Parker Boudreaux

– A scheduled pre-trial hearing for Jeff Hardy was pushed back sixty days at the request of his legal team. PWInsider reports that date has now been set at October 19. His lawyers waived his right to a speedy trial and requested the postponement to help with his defense.

Hardy was arrested in June on charges of DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. He was suspended indefinitely without pay by AEW and according to Tony Khan, is currently in treatment. Hardy will remain suspended until he completes treatment and can maintain his sobriety.

– AEW has made it official, Parker Boudreaux is All Elite…

– Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy return to action. WWE posted the following video…