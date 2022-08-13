Real name: Brandon & Brent Tate

Height: 5’9″ (Brandon) and 5’8″ (Brent)

Weight: 169 lbs (Brandon) and 161 lbs (Brent)

Date of birth: ???

From: Knoxville, TN

Pro debut: March 17, 2009

Trained by: Nick Dinsmore

Biography

– In their early career, Brandon & Brent wrestled as ‘The Baronis Brothers’, primarily for NWA Mountain State

– In March 2012, The Baronis Brothers began working for OVW

– By 2013, The Tate Twins were wrestling under their real names

– In June 2014, The Tates debuted for ROH, losing their debut match to War Machine (Hanson & Rowe)

– In June 2015, The Tates wrestled a couple of dates with Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling

– Later that year, The Tates joined up with Dalton Castle in ROH and would become known as ‘The Boys’

– At War Of The Worlds 2017, Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Beretta & Gedo)

– At Best In The World 2017, Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) and Bully Ray to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On July 29, Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated The Tempura Boyz (Yohei & Sho) and Colt Cabana to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At War Of The Worlds UK 2017, Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Jushin Liger, Delirious & Mistico to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At Global Wars 2018, The Boys defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia) by DQ

– In April 2019, The Tates separated from Dalton Castle and would be gone from ROH before the end of the summer

– In 2020, The Tate Twins (back under their real names) returned to OVW

– On November 7, 2020, The Tate Twins defeated The Legacy Of Brutality (Cash Flo & Josh Ashcraft) to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– The Tate Twins won the 2020 OVW Nightmare Cup, defeating Dustin Jackson & Ryan Howe in the final

– On November 17, The Tate Twins defeated The Legacy Of Brutality (Big Zo & Cash Flo) to retain the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– On January 9, 2021, The Tate Twins defeated The Heatseekers (Elliot Russell & Sigmon) to retain the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– On February 2, The Tate Twins defeated Team Hollywood (Adam Swayze & Rex) to retain the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– On May 22, The Tate Twins defeated Jessie Godderz & Tony Gunn to regain the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles, having lost them just over a month before

– On June 24, The Tate Twins defeated The Box Office Blonds (Adam Swayze & Rex) to retain the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– On August 12, The Tate Twins won a 5-team Turmoil Match to retain the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– In December 2021, The Tate Twins appeared on AEW Dark Elevation, losing to Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

– On March 25, 2022, The Tate Twins (as The Bad News Boyz) defeated The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) to win the New South Tag Team Titles

– On April 29, The Bad News Boyz defeated Shawn Hernandez & Gustavo Aguilar to retain the New South Tag Team Titles

– The Boys returned to ROH at Death Before Dishonor 2022, reuniting with Dalton Castle to defeat The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch & Bateman) to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles