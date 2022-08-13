Parker Boudreaux is All Elite

AEW has scooped up Parker Boudreaux, a one-time WWE prospect who was surprisingly released from NXT earlier this year.

Boudreaux, who made his debut on Dark and yesterday was part of the Rampage tapings, made enough of a good impression for AEW President Tony Khan to offer him a deal.

“After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it’s official: @TheParkerB_ is #AllElite!,” Khan wrote.

Boudreaux was signed to a WWE developmental deal last year and made his debut as Harland with Joe Gacy. He had the support of none other than Paul Heyman and even Brock Lesnar but the former football player was cut in April.

Boudreaux is now part of The Trustbusters with Ari Daivari and Slim J.