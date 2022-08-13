Notes on WrestleMania 39 ticket sales

WWE had major success with WrestleMania 39 tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday.

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for WrestleMania 39 ended at midnight on Thursday night, and then tickets officially went on sale to the general public at 1pm ET on Friday afternoon. WWE offered single-night tickets for WrestleMania 39 Night 1 and Night 2, plus combo tickets good for both nights.

Michael Cole announced on last night’s SmackDown that WWE had the highest first day of ticket sales in the history of WrestleMania. He did not elaborate on how many tickets were sold.

A new report from WrestleTix notes that the combo tickets are essentially sold out, unless more are added. There are currently 2,333 tickets left for Night 1, and 1,185 tickets left for Night 2.

WWE pushed the combo tickets in a significant way during the pre-sale, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that more than 10,000 combo tickets for both nights were sold during the pre-sale. It was also reported that around 1,000 tickets were sold individually for each night during the pre-sale. The combo tickets were described as reasonably priced, while the individual tickets ran much higher, described as ridiculously priced.

The SoFi Stadium seating arrangement on Ticketmaster is currently a limited setup for WrestleMania Hollywood, so they could always open up the rest of the stadium and offer more tickets to fans. SoFi has an official capacity of 70,240 seats, but that can be expanded up to 100,240 seats for major events.

An updated number on how many WrestleMania 39 tickets were sold this week should be available soon, but the big event just about sold out on the first day of tickets being available to the general public. While tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday after the pre-sale ended Thursday night, WWE also offered tickets to fans at the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party on Thursday, and the SoFi Stadium box office was open to local fans that same night. WWE and On Location have also offered ticket packages via their Priority Pass.

WWE’s WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023, live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, which is in the Los Angeles area.