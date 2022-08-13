Notes on Karrion Kross, Motor City Machine Guns, Tony Khan, and more

– From Matt Farmer: SEATTLE WA: AUGUST 20, 2022 — DEFY WRESTLING returns to Washington Hall Saturday, August 20th with a star studded event. The array of talent who are appearing in a DEFY ring is a compilation of the biggest wrestling stars in the world today. Talent from WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, Dragon Gate and more will be competing in front of the passionate Seattle fanbase known as The Defyance!

Scheduled to appear:

WWE Superstars KARRION KROSS and SCARLETT BORDEAUX with a special meet & greet

DEFY Interim World Champion and DEFY World Tag Team Champion CHRISTOPHER DANIELS

DEFY World Tag Team Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion SWERVE STRICKLAND

AEW Star BOBBY FISH

Former DEFY World Tag Team Champions THE BOLLYWOOD BOYZ

Former DEFY World Tag Team Champions MIDNIGHT HEAT

IMPACT Wrestling star ALEX SHELLEY

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts KILLER KELLY

From NJPW YUYA UEMURA

TITUS ALEXANDER

CODY CHHUN

From DRAGON GATE LA ESTRELLA

AVA LAWLESS

GUILLERMO ROSAS

ADRIEL NOCTIS

and more!

DO NOT MISS THIS EVENT NEXT SATURDAY

Tickets available at DefyWrestling.com

—–

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Revolver “#SundayFunBEY” and “Tales From The Ring” in OH, IA!

ProWrestlingRevolver.com – Wrestling Revolver brings two exciting events, “#SundayFunBEY” on August 21 in Dayton, Ohio and “Tales From The Ring” on September 17 in Clive, Iowa.

#SundayFunBEY heads to the Calumet Center, 580 Calumet LN in Dayton, OH on Sunday, August 21 with a Meet and Greet at 3 p.m. and a 5 p.m. bell time. Tickets available at RevolverTICKETS.com.

– Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz)

– Switchblades Rules: Switchblades (Jon Moxley, Sami Callihan) vs. The Unit’s Infrared (Tyler Matrix, Logan James) w/ Phil Stamper

– Revolver World champion and The Unit’s JT Dunn w/ Phil Stamper vs. Davey Richards

– Joe Doering vs. 1 Called Manders

– Chris Bey vs. Jake Crist

– Grudge Match: Ace Austin w/ Gia Miller vs. Madman Fulton

– Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian

– No DQ, Tornado Tag: The Unit’s Allie Katch & Alisha Edwards vs. Jessicka Havok & Billie Starkz

– Sudden Death Scramble: Gringo Loco vs. Myron Reed vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Alex Colon vs. “Manscout” Jake Manning

Also, LIVE on FITE.TV!

Tales from the Ring comes to Horizon Events Center, 2100 NW 100th ST in Clive, IA on Saturday, September 17 with a Meet and Greet at 6 p.m. and an 8 p.m. bell time. Tickets available at RevolverTICKETS.com.

– The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed)

– IMPACT World champion Josh Alexander vs. 1 Called Manders

– Killer Cross vs. Crash Jaxon

– Also featuring: Sw3rve Strickland, Sami Callihan, Revolver World champion JT Dunn, Chris Bey, Rich Swann, IMPACT X-Division champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Jessicka Havok, Jake Crist, Matthew Palmer, and more.

Also, LIVE on FITE.TV!

Follow Revolver online at twitter.com/PWRevolver, facebook.com/PWRevolver, tiktok.com/@PWRevolver, instagram.com/PWRevolver, and youtube.com/WrestlingREVOLVER.

——