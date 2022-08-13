Natalya tweets on the anniversary of her father’s passing, Gunther note, Hammerstone vs. Bandido

Aug 13, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

MLW has announced:

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced a World Heavyweight Championship bout: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido for MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

The cross-promotional summit will feature the participation of the grandest Mexican lucha libre promotion in the world: Lucha Libre AAA.

AAA is sending Mexico’s most wanted as Bandido sets his sights on the greatest score of his career: Hammerstone’s World Heavyweight Championship.

With no man having pinned or submitting Bandido since debuting in MLW in January, this luchador has put himself in contention for a championship bout, a bout that was originally set for the Battle Riot IV.

Collecting championships from Mexico to the United Kingdom, Bandido now has MLW’s most cherished gold on his mind. Grabbing this prize wouldn’t just bring him bragging rights for AAA and his homeland but make him the World Champion.

Learn more at: https://mlw.com/superseries22/.

