Natalya tweets on the anniversary of her father’s passing, Gunther note, Hammerstone vs. Bandido

My dad passed away four years ago today and I think of him all the time, every day. He was such a one of a kind person. Through a lot of ups and downs, my dad always had a way of landing on his feet. He taught me the most about resilience and perseverance. I miss him so much! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LdRSPyb0Mi — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 13, 2022

——

Following his appearance on RAW on 7/4, those in power at the time really soured on Gunther for whatever ridiculous reason. To the point where a burial on TV was coming. Just a month later and quite the difference… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 13, 2022

——-

MLW has announced:

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced a World Heavyweight Championship bout: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido for MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

The cross-promotional summit will feature the participation of the grandest Mexican lucha libre promotion in the world: Lucha Libre AAA.

AAA is sending Mexico’s most wanted as Bandido sets his sights on the greatest score of his career: Hammerstone’s World Heavyweight Championship.

With no man having pinned or submitting Bandido since debuting in MLW in January, this luchador has put himself in contention for a championship bout, a bout that was originally set for the Battle Riot IV.

Collecting championships from Mexico to the United Kingdom, Bandido now has MLW’s most cherished gold on his mind. Grabbing this prize wouldn’t just bring him bragging rights for AAA and his homeland but make him the World Champion.

Learn more at: https://mlw.com/superseries22/.