Nash in favor of WWE dropping the 24/7 title, Matt Hardy says Triple H taking over is a game-changer, more

– Kevin Nash tweeted “Please” with a folded hand emoji reacting to rumors of Triple H wanting to scrap the 24/7 Championship.

Please 🙏 — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) August 11, 2022

– Matt Hardy recently stated:

This deal with Triple H taking over WWE is a game-changer. On top of that, it also opens up the door for so many people to go back,” Hardy said. “There’s so many more people who have a better relationship with Triple H than they did Vince. Triple H has already been so much more accessible from the people that I’ve talked to there with the current experience. So it’s great. It’s a very good thing. I also think it’s going to make the competition of the industry healthier.

– While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T believed that Velveteen Dream could have had a hell of a career but doubts WWE will ever hire him again.

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)