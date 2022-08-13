Kris Statlander tears ACL and lateral meniscus in right knee

Kris Statlander will need another surgery on her right knee after she said she tore her ACL and lateral meniscus during a match taped for Dark last week.

In a post on Instagram, Statlander showed the training she is doing to maintain as much strength as possible to lessen post-op atrophy. While she did not specify when she is undergoing surgery, the 27-year-old said that she will come back stronger than before just like last time.

“It’s not a setback unless you allow it to be,” she said of the situation.

Statlander tore her left ACL in mid-2020 and was out for 10 months before she made her return in April 2021.