House of Dragon Dynamite set for August 17

AEW will be doing a themed episode of Dynamite based on the upcoming Game of Thrones: House of Dragon television series which will debut on August 21 on HBO.

The August 17 Dynamite will be a collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery to promote the arrival of the series, just a few weeks after AEW integrated Shark Week into their programming at the request of WBD. While nothing has been revealed as to what kind of collab this will be, AEW used a shark cage hoisted above the ring with members of the JAS in it for the match between Jericho and Kingston a few weeks ago for the popular Shark Week.

“Since the Shark Week integration was such a great success, we’re working on another huge partnership that I’m very excited about in terms of creativity and a hugely prestigious IP that we’re being trusted to partner with,” AEW President Tony Khan told TV Insider.

“I believe it’s because we have shown we can do a good job with integrations and be easy and fun and collaborative and have a good audience that makes us good partners,” he added.

The House of Dragon Dynamite will be headlined by Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match in what is being billed as the Dragon vs Dragon Slayer.