Hit Row comment on returning to WWE, Bischoff on Triple H’s success thus far

"When Hunter took over it's like the skies opened up." Following the return of #HitRow on #Smackdown Friday night, @AJFrancis410 joined @TheMarkHenry and @AndreasHale to discuss the process of their return and his relationship with Triple H 👊 pic.twitter.com/PTvrVXMPhs — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 13, 2022

There have been a number of WWE stars to return under Triple H, and Eric Bischoff recently discussed the situation. Bischoff discussed WWE under Triple H’s creative control and talent potentially coming back on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast with Jon ALba. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Triple H’s success since he took over WWE creative:

“I’ve been reading and staying on top of the news. I think Paul Levesque has hit the ground running which is really impressive because, you know, there is two ways of doing things … You can kind of ease your way into it and slowly integrate the ideas that you have for change or you can go, ‘Bam. New day, new slate. Let’s play,’ and apparently, that’s what Triple H is doing.”

On talent potentially returning to WWE:

“I think it’s a fair statement to suggest that with Paul Levesque [Triple H] now handling creative, and a new culture as [John Alba] put it, it’s a breath of fresh air. There are a lot of talent outside of WWE that have worked with Paul before and know his style and would be real excited, you know, to work in a company where Paul Levesque is calling those creative shots, at least leading that charge.”