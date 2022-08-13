Drew McIntyre reportedly off weekend live events due to back soreness

Drew McIntyre is reportedly dealing with a minor injury.

A new report from Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net notes that McIntyre is being pulled from this weekend’s WWE live events due to lower back soreness.

The move is considered to be precautionary, and McIntyre is fully expected to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle on Saturday, September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

McIntyre worked angles and a match on last night’s SmackDown episode, which indicates that this is not a serious injury or WWE officials would’ve kept him out of the ring. While McIntyre is being pulled from this weekend’s WWE live events as a precautionary measure, he is still medically cleared to compete due to his involvement on SmackDown.

SmackDown featured Karrion Kross delivering a backstage promo on McIntyre, warning him and the rest of the WWE locker room. McIntyre then came to the ring to address Reigns and Kross, but he was confronted by Scarlett. Scarlett distracted McIntyre to allow a sneak attack by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The Usos then taunted Scarlett to send a message to Kross, which ended that segment. Sami Zayn was later featured in a backstage segment where he ran away from McIntyre’s sneak attack on The Usos. McIntyre eventually teamed with Madcap Moss to defeat The Usos in a non-title match, which saw interference by Zayn. The post-match angle saw McIntyre fight off The Usos. McIntyre then went for a Claymore Kick to Jey Uso, but Sami sacrificed himself and took the Claymore instead.

McIntyre worked a good amount of the tag team bout on SmackDown, and seemed to be in good shape.

McIntyre is still advertised to wrestle at tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event non-televised show from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland. He is also advertised for the WWE Sunday Stunner live event from Hard Rock Live at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The arena has McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight advertised for the Atlantic City show. For what it’s worth, the WWE Events website still has McIntyre listed for the Sunday show in Atlantic City, but they do not have him listed for tonight’s show in Salisbury. The arena websites have McIntyre advertised for both events, but venue listings often are not updated this close to showtime.

WWE has announced that McIntyre and Reigns will face off during next Friday’s SmackDown from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.