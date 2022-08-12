WWE Draft expected to happen soon

The 2022 WWE Draft is expected to take place soon.

A new report from Fightful Select notes how talents within WWE expect that more roster moves are on the way via the Draft. WWE has several RAW Superstars planned for the post-Clash at The Castle edition of SmackDown on September 9 from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. Furthermore, several blue brand Superstars are planned for RAW episodes on September 5 from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, and on September 12 from the Moda Center in Portland, OR.

These bookings have led to internal speculation that the WWE Draft will take place shortly after Clash at The Castle, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Talent have not had the Draft confirmed to them as of yet, but there have been other things that have led to speculation on the Draft coming soon.

On a related note, WWE creative writers have noted that re-packages for Superstars are more likely following the post-Clash at The Castle TV tapings, as opposed to the immediate future. T-BAR and Max Dupri are among those expected to be re-packaged, but that has not been confirmed.