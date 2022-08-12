Smackdown spoiler notes for tonight

Karrion Kross is currently scheduled for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from Raleigh, NC. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Kross is scheduled for SmackDown with a “full presentation,” including the hourglass entrance.

We noted before that Ronda Rousey is being advertised for SmackDown by the PNC Arena, which was a dated listing as she was still referred to as champion. Word now is that Rousey will be returning from her storyline suspension tonight to be involved in the Clash at The Castle contract signing between Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

It’s believed that there will be more returns to WWE on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. A new report from Fightful Select notes that a source said “the returns aren’t stopping soon.”

It was also noted that a table spot is planned for tonight’s SmackDown but there’s no word yet on who will be involved.

While Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for SmackDown by the arena or the WWE Events website, this new report notes that Reigns is tentatively scheduled for the show.

You can click here for the current announced line-up for tonight’s SmackDown.